RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 28th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 73,198 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 356,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. 790,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

