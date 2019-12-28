Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 310.42.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 355 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

