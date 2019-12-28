Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.97. The stock had a trading volume of 443,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average is $170.08. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,575 shares of company stock worth $8,271,569. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.