Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $503.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce sales of $503.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.90 million to $504.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $444.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

