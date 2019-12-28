ROOBEE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $623,865.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $623,865.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.25 or 0.05868166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029643 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001204 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,347,431 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

