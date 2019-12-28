ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $523,987.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.38 or 0.05875958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,347,431 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.