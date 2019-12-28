Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.54.

ROOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

ROOT stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.65. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$1.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.77.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

