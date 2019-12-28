Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.33

Headlines about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929. Roots has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.43.

Get Roots alerts:

RROTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.