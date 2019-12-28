Rotharium (RTH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00010306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $80,965.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded up 90.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.01300209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120229 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.