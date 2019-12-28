RPICoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $25,624.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00066501 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 911,951,241 coins and its circulating supply is 871,939,305 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

