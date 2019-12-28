RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $76.12. 374,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,698. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In related news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 447,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.