RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 623.56 ($8.20).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 603 ($7.93) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of RSA traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 568.20 ($7.47). 1,343,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 550.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 547.23. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 491 ($6.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

