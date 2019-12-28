RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $149,631.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $376,898.00 and $149,631.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6,852.69 or 0.92692403 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002179 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

