Rupaya (RUPX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Rupaya has a total market cap of $12,936.00 and $1.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,214.52 or 2.07872714 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,080,452 coins and its circulating supply is 60,894,488 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

