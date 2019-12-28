Rupee Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $68,962.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,148,800 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

