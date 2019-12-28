Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RYI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 101,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ryerson by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryerson by 65.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 52.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,694 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

