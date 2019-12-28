Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $325,861.00 and $348.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.01752689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.79 or 0.02810813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00580050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00620863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060262 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00384837 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,742,741 coins and its circulating supply is 16,625,429 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.