Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.50 ($3.87).

Several brokerages recently commented on SBRE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.64) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

LON SBRE traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 305 ($4.01). The company had a trading volume of 256,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The company has a market capitalization of $762.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.47).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.