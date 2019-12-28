Safe Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $11.68 million and $71,009.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00007584 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060892 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00580184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00231109 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004644 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00084675 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

