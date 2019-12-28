SafeCoin Market Cap Achieves $661,798.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $661,798.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00059812 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00049745 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00571863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00226549 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00085130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004990 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.