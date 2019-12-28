SafeCoin Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $727,607.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00575895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004964 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

