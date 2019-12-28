SafeInsure Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $235,509.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market cap of $278,122.00 and $235,509.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00643111 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001151 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,130,316 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

