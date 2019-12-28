Sai (DAI) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023236 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.