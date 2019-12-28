Sai Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Sai token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.01 or 0.05912648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai (DAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

