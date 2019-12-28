Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,460,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 27,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson cut Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,343,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,602,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter.

SBH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 674,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,167. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

