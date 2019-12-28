SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0527 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Upbit, Binance and OKEx. During the last week, SALT has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $134,757.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00185042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01298700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Liqui, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kyber Network, ABCC, Upbit, AirSwap, IDEX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.