SaluS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,275.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. SaluS has a market cap of $5.52 million and $10,275.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $5.46 or 0.00074427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084359 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.88 or 0.99916683 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

