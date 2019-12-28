SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 424,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Permian Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PER stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 247,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,911. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. SandRidge Permian Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 79.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 1,672.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

