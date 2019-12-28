Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $177.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.90.

SRPT opened at $129.77 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,113,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

