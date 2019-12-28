Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Sasol worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 1,145.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 21.8% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SSL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

SSL opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

