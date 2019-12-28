Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

TSE:SIS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.04. 36,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,172. Savaria has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.82. The company has a market cap of $708.53 million and a PE ratio of 29.87.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$96.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.6121585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.42, for a total transaction of C$288,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,405,950.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

