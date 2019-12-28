savedroid Achieves Market Cap of $379,795.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. savedroid has a total market cap of $379,795.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get savedroid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.18 or 0.05917188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001221 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.