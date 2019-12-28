SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.14. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Shares of SBAC opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $158.07 and a 52 week high of $270.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

