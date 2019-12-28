Scala Price Hits $0.0000 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Scala has a market cap of $224,707.00 and $514.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 61% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

