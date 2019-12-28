Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. 748,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 350,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $13,497,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.