Scorum Coins 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,599.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $117,797.00 and approximately $13,599.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

