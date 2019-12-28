Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.75. 392,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,058. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.