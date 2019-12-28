SCRIV NETWORK Trading Down 35.7% Over Last Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $10,166.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

