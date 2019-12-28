Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 605,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,474 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.28 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $987.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.