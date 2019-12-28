Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,702. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $26,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4,746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,588 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $365,922,000 after purchasing an additional 164,553 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.