Selfkey Hits Market Capitalization of $5.55 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $3.34 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Tidex and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.50 or 0.05887901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, ABCC, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.