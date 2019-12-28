Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $52.10. 305,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,155. Semtech has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,997.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $1,834,514. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Semtech by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

