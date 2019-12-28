Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $899,935.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Semux has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $899,935.00 and $790.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003643 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000959 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000154 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,602,559 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

