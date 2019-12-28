Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

Several analysts have weighed in on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Senior to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price objective for the company.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of Senior stock traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 178.80 ($2.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. Senior has a one year low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $749.92 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.