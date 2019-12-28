Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 28th total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

AIHS opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.17. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

