Sentient Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $4,135.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $716,931.00 and approximately $4,135.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00575895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,759,547,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,547,432 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.