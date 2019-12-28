Sentient Coin Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $745,350.00 and $12,347.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00059975 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053194 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00570759 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00226211 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00085028 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,759,638,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,638,341 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.