Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $773.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $248,468.00 and approximately $773.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00185929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.01272440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.