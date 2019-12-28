Sentinel Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.14 million and $36,925.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

