Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.88 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and GDAC. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $3.37 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008169 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, Bilaxy, DDEX, Hotbit, GDAC, Bittrex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

